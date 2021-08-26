Autumn awaits

WITH autumn just around the corner, most U3A Marina Baixa groups will be in full swing after the summer break.

Monday September 6: Watercolour group hold their monthly meeting at the Casa de Cultura in Alfaz between 11pm and 1pm.

Wednesday September 8: Spanish groups meet for weekly classes.

Friday September 17: Monthly Wine and Dine group meets at Godoy’s Restaurant in Albir.

Tuesdays: A new Computer-Smart Phone group will start in September in the afternoon.

HMC (Hombres Martes Cultural) group meets in the evening on the third Tuesday of the month to discuss a wide range of topics followed by a meal.

Thursdays: Craft group meets each week at the Albir Social Centre from 12.30pm until 3pm.

The U3A’s male members meet at Godoy´s Restaurant in Albir at 11am for Chaps, Chatter and Coffee (3Cs).

The Spanish Culture and Classical Music groups are not expected to reconvene until October

A four-night Christmas trip to Peñíscola is planned for December 23-27 and a six-day trip to Extremadura between March 21-26.

The next meeting of U3A Marina Baixa will be held on Monday September 17 at 11am in the Auditorium at Alfaz’s Casa de Cultura.

New members and visitors are most welcome and for more information, visit the www.u3amarinabaixa.com website or telephone the secretary, Kath Bailey on 965 845 803.





