ANDROID phone users take note the Joker virus has returned after first appearing in 2017 and infecting mobile phones.

An announcement by the Belgian Police on their website and via Twitter warned about the return of the virus and said “This malicious program has been detected in eight Play Store applications that Google has suppressed.”

They advised consumers to be cautious about downloading new Android Apps, adding, “You risk a big surprise at the end of the month in your bank account or on your credit card.”

The Joker virus hacks mobile devices running on Android, targeting bills and authorising operations without the user’s knowledge and can infiltrate text messages, contacts and other information available on the infected device.

Google Play Store has already removed eight suspicious apps. These are Auxiliary Message, Element Scanner, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Go Messages, Super Message, Super SMS and Travel Wallpapers.

It may well be that there are still other fake Apps around which have not yet been discovered, so all Android phone users need to be very careful about which Apps they choose to download.

