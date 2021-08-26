AJAX football club in Holland creates adidas Bob Marley football strip for European matches with the agreement of his family.

The story of Ajax, Bob Marley and the song Three Little Birds started in August 2008, when Ajax played a friendly match in Cardiff, against Cardiff City FC.

The Ajax fans were asked to remain in the stands after the game. And to entertain them, the stadium DJ played several tracks, one of which was Three Little Birds. The rest is history.

The fans instantly embraced the song as their own and have been singing it at every game since. A true symbol of hope, the fans sing the song regardless of the score in the game.

Now this new kit, which sold out within days of being put on sale, is a tribute to the Ajax fans and the love shared by the club and its fans for reggae legend Bob Marley and his iconic song, Three Little Birds.

The black kit features red, yellow and green details. On the back of the jersey, just below the collar, it features a subtle reference to the iconic song, with three little birds sitting on Amsterdam’s Andreas crosses.

The kit features a jersey, short and socks. On the socks, Amsterdam’s Andreas crosses are prominently highlighted. The range also includes a track top, track pant, sweater, t-shirt and Samba footwear.

Samba footwear originates from football but has become a global fashion icon in its own right. With stripes in red, yellow and green, the footwear also features the Ajax crest on the tongue of the shoe and the three little birds on Amsterdam’s Andreas crosses on the heel tab.

“I am beyond touched that Ajax has taken Three Little Birds and made it their anthem. Stories like this warm my heart and show how impactful songs like Three Little Birds can be. Soccer was everything to my father. To use his words: football is freedom”, says daughter Cedella Marley.

