Two arrested for transporting migrants from Morocco

POLICE have arrested two men on suspicion of transporting seven migrants to Spain from Morocco.

Officers from the National Police arrested the men after they allegedly transported the migrants from Morocco to Motril.

The men, aged 21 and 35, had allegedly organised the trip, collected money and captained the boat from the north coast of Morocco to Motril.

The arrests took place after a boat containing nine people of Moroccan origin, all men and adults, was intercepted off the coast of Spain before being transferred to the Port of Motril.

They were later they were handed to the National Police at the port before specialised officers from the Unit against Illegal Immigration, together with officers from the Motril Police Station, began an investigation to discover if any of those on the boat was a member of a people trafficking gang.

Police interviewed all members of the boat and were able to identify the two Moroccan citizens as being responsible for the boat.

Following their investigation, the officers determined that these two people had been in charge of the boat from the Moroccan coast. Police also said the men had charged those on the boat for taking them to Spain.

The two detainees were placed at the disposal of the judicial authority, accused of a crime of illegal immigration.

