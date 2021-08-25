Torremolinos leads the July increase in national tourism in Spain

In July, 339,494 hotel nights were registered by Spanish tourists in Torremolinos, 116,986 more than in the same month of 2019.

The mayor of Torremolinos, Jose Ortiz, has described as “excellent” that city has increased the most in national tourism in July. Some 339,494 hotel overnight stays by Spanish tourists were registered, 116,986 more than in the same month of 2019, in the summer prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ortiz said, “This data supports the city project that we have for Torremolinos as a safe and quality destination in which we continue to work. Although we still have one last effort to overcome this pandemic, we can verify that tourism in Torremolinos is in very good health. We continue to be leaders and this encourages us to continue working with all our strength and enthusiasm,” he said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“These are numbers that translate into employment and entrepreneurship. Figures that show that Torremolinos continues to be an attractive city for investment and economic activity,” Ortiz added on August 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





