Storm alerts as three centimetre hailstones set to hit Spain. Weather alerts have been issued for a grand total of 23 provinces in Spain by the AEMET.

After many areas in Spain were hit with a heatwave earlier in August the country is now on alert for thunderstorms in much of the country. Hail could even reach a staggering three centimetres in diameter in the centre of Spain.

At the moment Wednesday, August 25, 23 provinces have been placed on a high risk warning for storms, rain or both. This has been predicted by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) who predicted many areas will be hit by heavy showers and some areas will also see hail.

Spain’s Teruel is expected see the worst of the hail. Weather forecasters predict that the area could be hit with hail reaching three centimetres in diameter. The weather warning though also covers to the east of Guadalajara and Cuenca.

One expat reader speaking to EWN said, “I thought the recent heatwave was hard to tolerate but I am so glad I am not in the area where giant hailstones are predicted. The last time there was hail in my area it caused far too much damage.”

Many areas of Spain can expect to see thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have been predicted for Barcelona, Lerida, Gerona, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Granada, Jaen, Avila, Segovia, Castellon, Valencia, Murcia, Cuenca, Ciudad Real, Guadalajara, Toledo, Albacete, Almeria, Salamanca and Madrid.

As reported La Sexta, “the risk of rain will remain active in Huesca, Teruel, Barcelona, Tarragona, Lerida, Gerona, Castellon, Valencia, where more than 20 litres per square metre may accumulate. “

It is also predicted that the storms will bring with them plenty of dust. From tomorrow though the heat is expected to return.

