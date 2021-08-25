Spanish Government to purchase 500,000 vaccines from French pharmaceutical Sanofi.

The Spanish Council of Ministers, headed by Health Minister Carolina Darias, has authorised the purchase of 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French multinational pharmaceutical, Sanofi / GSK. The first delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

This acquisition is part of the European Vaccination Strategy by which the European Union has signed an agreement for the advance purchase of up to 300 million doses of the new protein technology. The total order of all member states is estimated at around 72 million vaccines, reported the Ministry of Health.

The EU has a total of eight advance purchase agreements with Curevac, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer / BNT, Moderna, all of them prior to the authorisation of the vaccine to allow clinical trials to continue, start industrial manufacturing and proceed to scale-up of production after the relevant authorisation.

So far, the last four mentioned are those that have obtained a marketing authorisation by the European Commission after the corresponding positive evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is currently evaluating that of the French company Sanofi.

Despite the good pace of vaccination campaigns, the Commission is maintaining the European Strategy for the purchase of vaccines in 2022 and 2023 to avoid crises such as the one experienced since the current pandemic began.

Sanofi / GSK Vaccine Characteristics

Vidprevtyn, the brand name for the Sanofi / GSK vaccine, is made from proteins that contain a laboratory-grown version of the spike protein found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 and contains an immune adjuvant, a substance that helps strengthen a person’s immune response.

Experts consider vaccines with messenger RNA – like Pfizer and Moderna – more desirable, due to their proven efficacy and safety, and also those based on protein, such as the one from Sanofi / GSK, due to the expected safety, as they are well-proven technologies with vaccines.

