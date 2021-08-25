Residents camp outside health centre to demand more medical attention

Spanish residents set up camp outside health centre to demand more medical attention in Spain’s Seville.

The health centre in El Ronquillo in Seville has been the site of a protest camp. Local residents from the area set up a camp to demand that they receive more medical attention and that the emergency services are reinstated.

The aim of the protest camp was to “draw attention to the problem we have in the municipality, as some days we only have two hours of medical attention in the health centre”, said Lourdes Gomez, a neighbourhood spokesperson, speaking to Europa Press.

Gomez added: “We wanted to set up just a few tents and then disseminate the images through social networks to avoid the concentration of many people and make it more difficult to comply with the security measures in front of the Covid; hence we did not make a previous call, as we have done for other similar actions”,

“Every time we neighbours get together we try to do something different. We have taken part in demonstrations around the town and also with the Regional Ministry of Health and Families, in Seville East, and now we do not rule out carrying out traffic blockades from September at the entrance to the town”.

According to Jose Antonio Lopez, the mayor of the town, during August: “on nine working days the opening hours at the doctor’s surgery had been reduced to two hours of care”, this means that “the service agreed by the territorial Health Delegation is not being carried out”.

