Police find stolen Madrid car in Almeria

POLICE have found a car that was stolen in Madrid in Almeria.

Officers from the Guardia Civil found the stolen car with police recovering it in Almeria.

Police have arrested a man from Almeria on suspicion of theft after officers found the luxury vehicle parked Almeria.

Officers investigated to find out whether the car was owned by a local in Almeria before finding the owner.

The Guardia Civil then carried out surveillance around the place where the stolen vehicle was parked, before arresting a person on suspicion of theft.

The suspect has been handed over to the courts in Almeria.

The news comes after a man was put in prison following five burglaries in Almeria.

The investigation began after police found that several robberies of buildings had been committed in the municipality of Nijar, with all the buildings broken into from the roof with the suspect accessing the buildings from there.

According to police, the targets of the robberies were cash and valuables, and an investigation by officers led them to set up surveillance to catch the suspect.

Police arrested the man after coming across a person coming out of a building under surveillance at night, and found that they had climbed onto the roof of it, before breaking it and stealing from inside.

Officers later found that the suspect was wanted under a search warrant, and for detention and entry into prison in Almeria.

