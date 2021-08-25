Paddy McGuinness forced to ‘bite his lip’ after stranger’s comments about his kids who are autistic.

The 48-year-old Take Me Out host, has revealed that he had to “bite his lip” after a stranger made comments and said his children “don’t look disabled”, when arguing over Paddy’s use of a disabled parking spot.

Paddy and wife Felicity have eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and Felicity who is five years old. All the children have been diagnosed with autism and Paddy has hit back at people who do not understand their invisible disability.

Paddy had used the family’s blue disabled parking badge, but a fellow shopper questioned its use and said that the children “don’t look disabled”.

Speaking to Sky, Paddy said: “I’ve had to educate a bloke there that has clearly been judgmental at why we were parking there even though we had a blue badge.

“He said: ‘They don’t look disabled’, you know, you’ve got to bite your lip in those circumstances.”

He also told the BBC that: “I think things like that are important to sort of educate people and let them know exactly why you’re in that disabled spot, but that’s only a little tiny thing.”

