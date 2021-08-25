Over 1000 revellers who partied at UK festival tested positive for Covid

Over 1000 revellers who partied at the Latitude festival tested positive for Covid. Sadly, festivalgoers who attended a festival intended to track the spread of the coronavirus tested positive after the event.

The Latitude Festival took part in the Government’s Events Research Programme, and saw around 40,000 festivalgoers enjoy the event which was held in Suffolk and ran from July 22 to July 25. All event goes had to prove that they had either been fully vaccinated or had to provide a negative coronavirus test.

The event was heavily monitored but according to data released by the Suffolk County Council 1,051 people tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after the event. According to Council data over 600 people were infected at the festival while over 400 people were already infected when they attended the event.

Stuart Keeble, director of Suffolk Public Health, said: “Latitude Festival was part of an event research pilot by central government, which set the parameters and Covid guidance for the event.

“We were one of many partners who helped implement Covid-security in line with Government advice.

“As Suffolk reopens once again and people attend busy events or attractions, it’s important that people continue to be considerate of others and wear a mask or keep their distance where appropriate.

“Covid is still circulating in the county and whilst the majority of us are double jabbed, we cannot be sure that those people around us won’t become very unwell if they catch it.”

Oliver Dowden, Culture Secretary, has encouraged people to get vaccinated and said: “We’ve shown that we can reintroduce mass sports and cultural events safely but it is important that people remain cautious when mixing in very crowded settings.

“So that we can keep the football season, theatres and gigs safe with full crowds this winter, I urge sport, music and culture fans to get the vaccine as this is the safest way we can get big events firing on all cylinders once more.”

