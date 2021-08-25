OnlyFans REVERSES adult content ban after backlash from users

OnlyFans REVERSES adult content ban after a massive backlash from users saw thousands desert the platform.
The ban reversal immediately angered some sex workers who likened the reversal to an abusive ex-boyfriend trying to win them back.
OnlyFans is used mostly, but not exclusively, by amateur sex workers to sell pornographic content. Last week it announced that it would prohibit content showing sexual intercourse, masturbation, and other explicit acts, though would still allow general nudity.
However, today, Wednesday, August 25, the platform announced that it would be suspending its decision to ban pornography.
Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, told the Financial Times this week that Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JPMorgan Chase were the banking partners that caused the initial decision.
Stokely said the firm was already “fully compliant” with Mastercard’s new rules and they had “no bearing” on its policy change.
