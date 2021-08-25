Ocelot operated for a serious fracture in Alfaz del Pi

AN ocelot suffering from a serious elbow fracture was operated on at the Marina Baixa Veterinary Hospital.

Before the surgical intervention, because of the suspicion of a possible heart problem due to the distended abdomen and symptoms of fatigue and the age of the ocelot, several tests were performed, including blood tests and abdominal ultrasound and echocardiography in order to assess various organs.

The ultrasound was performed by the veterinarian David Nieto del Centro Veterinario de Diagnostico por Imagen de Levante, who confirmed that there were no heart problems. The need to attend the injury of his limb is due to the impact that it can generate in his daily routines over time.

The Terra Natura Park veterinarians performed anaesthesia on the ocelot and the CT scan and complicated elbow surgery was performed by the veterinarian José Rial, an AVEPA accredited specialist in traumatology and orthopaedics.

