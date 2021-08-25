Mystery as widower finds dead bodies of three babies in locked cupboards in France

Mystery as widower in France finds dead bodies of three babies in locked cupboards while cleaning his home after the death of his wife.

The horrified widower called the police soon after making the shocking discovery. The 41-year-old widower discovered the corpse of a baby locked in a garage cabinet which he had had to open using force. Soon after the discovery he called the police, who rushed to the property in the French town of Mezeray on Monday.

According to reports the police carried out a search and discovered to their shock a further two decomposing bodies. This time the bodies were discovered in a shed which was located near to the home.

As reported RTL, police discovered kitchen knives in the vicinity of the plastic bags which had the remains inside. Details on the age of the babies, whether they were infants, foetuses or stillborns is not yet known, but according to BFMTV, none of the remains came from the same time period.

The man had been clearing out his house after his wife died suddenly earlier in August aged 44 from cancer. According to RTL, the couple had no children of their own, but the man’s wife had two children.

The investigation is said to be ongoing and autopsies will be carried out on each of the remains to determine the cause of death.

