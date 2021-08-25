Municipal Planning Department grants plans to build a golf course and 2,800 homes in Malaga

Municipal Planning Department grants plans to build a golf course and 2,800 homes in Rojas-Santa Tecla, Malaga.



The Rojas-Santa Tecla urban project, which includes the construction of 2,847 homes and an 18-hole golf course, has advanced to the planning stage.

It does so after the Malaga Municipal Planning Department has granted the license to carry out the corresponding archaeological movements in the two sites located in the area: San Miguel and Camino de Velarde.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is a key point in the development phase of this urban plan that comes after the approval of the Ministry of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía, regarding the archaeological intervention of the sector, and the environmental authorisation by the Ministry of Environment of the Junta de Andalucía.

At the beginning of June this year, The Ministry of Culture established a series of precautionary measures among which was: “The previous diagnosis of the terrain by means of mechanical soundings up to the ceiling of the archaeological deposits for the deposits of Camino de Velarde and San Miguel, with a view to the correct delimitation of the deposits.”

This favourable resolution of urbanism gives the green light to carry out the necessary earthworks to carry out “the archaeological activity authorised in the Resolution of the Ministry of Culture”, according to a document in the municipal report.

This initiative is planned on an area of ​​about 1.5 million square meters, located near Camp Benítez and the Cortijo de Mazas and El Olivar sectors, close to Torremolinos. The space will be used for the construction of 2,847 homes, as well as an 18-hole golf course, with some 500,000 meters of land to build on and more than 330,000 meters of green areas.

More than 92,000 square meters will also be allocated to facilities (22,784.53 for sports facilities, 45,690.26 to school facilities and 24,207.48 to social facilities) and a commercial building roof of 11,719 meters. 244,172 meters will be used to create new roads.

The project is being hailed as a massive economic boost to the area which has suffered badly due to the pandemic. The business and tourist sectors have only just started to recover from the worst period in Spain’s history.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





