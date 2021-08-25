Microlight aeroplanes weighing 600kg approved in the UK

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has announced a long-awaited revision of the UK Microlight Aeroplane definition.

The new 600kg Microlight classification has been incorporated into law; a reform to the microlight market by raising the weight limit and stalling speed for single and factory built light aeroplanes with up to two seats eligible for national regulation under the Air Navigation Order 2016, along with some consequential amendments such as to the Microlight Class Rating.

This decision culminates a three-year review and implementation process in partnership with the wider general aviation community. Through a working group, discussions were had with relevant associations, key manufacturers, and experts to explore various practical issues. This was followed by a public consultation of our proposals in autumn 2019 and published CAP1920 detailing the results. The consultation returned 1,379 responses, the largest response rate to a general aviation consultation in recent years, of which an overwhelming 91 per cent supported this endeavour, and over three-quarters favoured bringing these aeroplanes into the microlight category.

Sophie-Louise O’Sullivan, Head of Head of General Aviation (GA) & Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems said, “Our decision to revise the UK Microlight definition not only demonstrates our commitment to the Government’s general aviation strategy set out in the Government’s recent General Aviation Roadmap but also our commitment to listen and work with the wider UK GA community. This collaborative approach has resulted in an outcome we all support.”

