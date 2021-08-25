Menopause & Osteoporosis

I AM a 55-year-old woman going through menopause. I have been told that during this period bones weaken, and I am really concerned about this. Could you give me some information on what I should do?

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens bones, increasing the risk of sudden and unexpected fractures. Literally meaning ‘porous bone,’ osteoporosis results in an increased loss of bone mass and strength.

Many times, osteoporosis is not discovered until weakened bones cause painful fractures usually in the back or hips. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help prevent osteoporosis from ever occurring.

The bone mineral density (BMD) test is the primary test used to identify osteoporosis and low bone mass.

There is a direct relationship between the lack of oestrogen during perimenopause and menopause and the development of osteoporosis. Early menopause (before age 45) and any prolonged periods in which hormone levels are low and menstrual periods are absent or infrequent can cause loss of bone mass.

The type of Hormone Therapy your doctor prescribes may depend on what menopause symptoms you have. Hormone Therapy will not only prevent osteoporosis, but also heart disease, strokes, premature ageing of the skin, Alzheimer’s disease and will generally protect the body from ageing too quickly.

Contact your GP to give you advice.

