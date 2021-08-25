Marbella sees highest number of national visitors in 12 years, in July.

In fantastic news for Marbella, the highest number of national visitors has been registered there in the last 12 years. The data comes from the National Statistics Institute (INE), and this level of national tourism was last seen in 2009. In July the city saw a grand total of over 79,000 tourists staying in local hotels. Of these visitors, 45,000 plus were foreign visitors.

The general director of Tourism in Marbella, Laura de Arce, has commented that “the drop in tourism in these years of pandemic is already moving around 18 percent, compared to 2019, which is a very important recovery, as in previous months these data ranged from 80 percent drop in the month of February 2021 to 45 percent in the month of June 2021”.

Arce said that for international tourism: “recovery is slower, but it is also improving its figures compared to previous months and, above all, to the previous year”.

“The month of July now represents a fall of 33 per cent compared to 2019 and an increase of 130 per cent compared to 2020,” she added.

The number of tourists from France continues to rise as does the number of visitors from the Netherlands.

In other Andalucia news, Andalucia has issued more than 3.3 million Covid certificates so far. Covid certificates are required for those who want to travel within the European Union and are available free of charge.

On Tuesday, August 24, Andalucia had issued grand total of over 3.3 million coronavirus certificates. The majority of these are for vaccinations while around 36,000 are for recovery. The number of certificates issued for negative diagnostic tests came in at just under 30,000.

According to the Regional Ministry of Health and Families as reported Europa Press, the data means that on August 24, 17.3 per cent of the certificates that had been issued across Spain, have been issued in Andalucia.

