Marbella improves sports facilities

MARBELLA Council has announced it has completed works to improve its sports facilities.

The council said that work to the sports facilities at the Antonio Naranjo Municipal Stadium are now complete in Marbella.

The mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz, visited the works with the deputy mayor, Javier Garcia, and said: “We have responded to the requests of users.”

She added: “Accessibility has also been improved, with the creation of ramps and spaces for people with reduced mobility.”

The mayor said: “The club has had a magnificent season, which has crowned its rise, and the council had to respond with improvement plans.”

The council said that the works, which have had an investment of more than €800,000 and were completed within ten months, will be joined by further plans to improve energy efficiency as part of the the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) ‘Marbella, Model of Sustainable Town.”

The works to the sports facilities were carried out on the ground floor of the main building, including to the roofs, facades, areas located under the stands and in the north, as well as on the sports fields.

Among the main actions were the installation of fixed seats, the improvement of the perimeter walls, the improvement of the roof and the conditioning of the changing rooms at the sports centre on the Costa del Sol.

