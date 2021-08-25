Lifeless body of missing ONCE saleswoman discovered in Spain’s Albecete.

Shockingly the lifeless body of a missing ONCE saleswoman was discovered after she went missing on Thursday, August 19. Officers from the National police discovered the body of Maria Isabel de la Rosa Cozar at a house in Albacete. They have now arrested one man in connection with the incident.

An investigation has been opened into the death according to the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha speaking to Efe. The investigation hopes to clarify many facts and it has been placed under a secret summary.

According to witnesses who have been closely following the police operation, the man is his 50s. The witnesses have been watching the investigation unfold in Estrella street in Albacete.

As reported 20 minutes, “Many neighbours have gathered at the door of the house where the lifeless body of the ONCE saleswoman, a 44-year-old woman who was being sought by the National Police and by family and friends, was found.”

The sub-delegate of the Government in Albacete, Miguel Juan Espinosa, along with numerous police officers have been spotted at the house.

A missing persons alarm was raised by the SOSDesaparecidos Association on Saturday as the woman had not been seen since August 19.

