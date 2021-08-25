Holly Willoughby signs exciting new TV deal to front survival series

Holly Willoughby signs exciting new BBC TV deal to front survival series. Holly will host alongside comedian Lee Mack, a show that could be set to rival ITV’s I am a celeb.

A series of celebrities will be put through an “epic adventure of self-improvement” during the six-part season of Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival. They will see what they are made of and battle challenges from extreme athlete Wim Hof, known by many as ‘The Iceman’.

Speaking of the upcoming show Holly said: “I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show. Lee is a favourite in our house because he’s so hilariously funny and I’ve been a fan of Wim for a long time – he’s a genius who’s incredibly passionate about helping others. This show is going to be brilliantly entertaining and you never know…you may find out some things that could help you along the way too.”

Wim Hof spoke of how he has dedicated his life and said: “I’ve dedicated my life to discovering how to become happier, healthier and stronger, and anything I can do, you can do too. It’s a dream come true to be making this show with the BBC and share what I’ve learnt with millions of people. I am going to show this group of celebrities that the cold is a doorway to their soul and if they use the power of their mind anything is possible.”

Co-host Mack could have found his perfect show and explained: “My passions in life are Wim Hof, watching ‘This Morning’ in my undies, sub-zero temperatures, looking at celebrities sitting in cold water and free hotels. But trying to find a show that combines these has proved tricky. Finally I’ve found one.”

