HELPING abandoned dogs is an ongoing job in Estepona which is why one charity is always in need of support and financial assistance.

Adana would like to sincerely thank all those who have made donations and pledges as well as volunteers and supporters who have ensured that the abandoned dogs in its care have continued to be looked after throughout the pandemic.

Their ongoing efforts allowed Adana, which is based in Estepona, to find homes for 33 abandoned dogs, return to owners six lost dogs and take in 34 abandoned dogs and puppies in July.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Adana now has to bring the infrastructure at the shelter up to the new specification by replacing the sewage system, installing a new roof over the south section, as well as a new fire alarm and fire precautions at a cost of €159,500 and contributions to the end of July have so far seen a total of €17,926 raised.

They desperately need donors to pledge monies so their supporters can match them and so that the shelter can have a chance of reaching its financial target.

If you can offer a pledge or are willing to organise some fundraising events, please contact Reg Winkworth on [email protected] and to find out more visit https://adana.es/en.

Thank you for reading ‘Helping abandoned dogs is an ongoing job in Estepona and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.





