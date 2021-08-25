Fuengirola offers tax aid to improve economy

FUENGIROLA Council has announced it will offer tax aid to local businesses to improve the economy.

The council said it will spend more than €200,000 to offer tax aid for Fuengirola businesses.

The opening rate tax will no longer be owed by businesses until the end of the year after the measure was approved by Fuengirola council.

The proposal was put forward by the government team to encourage the creation of new businesses and promote economic recovery.

Councillor for Commerce, Javier Garcia Lara, said the measure, “will serve to promote economic activity and offer more facilities to those who are willing to undertake in the city.”

He added that the council team had introduced the aid for local businesses. He said: “Many of our government actions, before, during and after the pandemic have always been aimed at providing the right conditions for Fuengirola to remain a prosperous and ideal place to create any kind of business project.”

He added the council wanted to encourage new businesses in Fuengirola to create further jobs locally.

The news comes after Fuengirola has been attracting tourists to the area with the Marenostrum Festival to improve the economy on the Costa del Sol.

