Endesa improve electricity supply for thousands of people in Axarquia with new eleven-kilometre-long underground line.

Endess have now completed the work for the channelling and laying of a new kV underground medium-voltage line. The line runs for a staggering 11 kilometres in the region of Axarquia. This work is only one part of a 1.8-million-euro investment plan that is being carried out in Malaga’s Axarquia this year.

The work started in August on the new medium-voltage line and all the workers followed the strictest health and safety measures. It is expected that the line will be commissioned at the end of August.

According to Endessa the line begins at the Axarquia substation, located in Torredelmar, then follows a path through the centre of Velez-Malaga to El Trapiche, before linking up with the medium-voltage installations in the area.

This work will improve the electricity supply for around 150,000 customers in the area. It is only one of several projects being carried out by Endesa in the Malaga area. Over the next few months the company is expected to invest around 11 million euros in the area.

In other Andalucian news, Andalucia has issued more than 3.3 million Covid certificates so far. Covid certificates are required for those who want to travel within the European Union and are available free of charge.

On Tuesday, August 24, Andalucia had issued grand total of over 3.3 million coronavirus certificates. The majority of these are for vaccinations while around 36,000 are for recovery. The number of certificates issued for negative diagnostic tests came in at just under 30,000.

According to the Regional Ministry of Health and Families as reported Europa Press, the data means that on August 24, 17.3 per cent of the certificates that had been issued across Spain, have been issued in Andalucia.

