Don’t sweat it this summer, reduce your electricity bill the easy way

IF the sight of your electricity bill has prompted you to turn off the air con and left you sweltering in your home, never fear, help is at hand.

San Pedro-based green energy broker, Mariposa Energía is committed to helping households and businesses alike to save money with their cheaper, 100 per cent green electricity tariffs and is also offering a free, no obligation energy review to demonstrate just how much money you can save.

Switching with Mariposa Energía is incredibly easy. There is no need for any new equipment, any workmen to come out to your house or any work to be done whatsoever, the switch is simply made and the new cheaper electricity is sent down the same cables to your home.

There is no interruption to your service and, in fact, you will only notice the switch has occurred when you receive your cheaper electricity bill.

What’s more, if you switch with Mariposa Energía you will be helping to reduce your carbon footprint and to do your bit to help the environment, as all the energy supplied is certified 100 per cent green energy, coming exclusively from Spanish wind farms.

Martin Tye, Mariposa Energía CEO, said: “The process to change energy supplier really is easier than flicking a switch and for the time it takes to send us a recent energy bill you could be saving yourself significant sums of money each month.”

The Mariposa Energía team not only provide cheaper, greener electricity, they also pride themselves on providing excellent customer service and electricity bills that are easy to understand.

“We know just how difficult it can be to try to decipher traditional electricity bills, to understand how much energy you’ve consumed and, sometimes, to even understand how much you need to pay. That’s why we’ve made our bills simple, clear and easy to understand,” Martin Tye added.

To find out how much money you can save and to learn more about switching with Mariposa Energía

contact the friendly team today on +34 951 120 830, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.mariposaenergia.es






