Dogs ‘killed at Madrid animal residence’

Officers from the Guardia Civil have said that several dogs have died following neglect in Madrid.

The Guardia Civil has been investigating following a complaint filed by residents of Madrid over the alleged deaths, disappearances and neglect of their dogs, which they left in an animal residence.

The suspect in charge of the residence reportedly told some owners that their pets had fallen ill, escaped or died while they were away but owners allegedly later found the accused had not appeared on the premises for days, so many dogs died from dehydration during the heat wave and others were malnourished.

Locals are now complaining that their animals were not looked after and have called in police.

The council has also opened proceedings to clarify the complaints. It said: “We stand in solidarity with those affected and sincerely regret the facts and will act with due diligence against the person responsible for the events.”

Councillor for the Environment, Antonio Gomez, said that the local animal collection services had been awarded to company but that no animals had gone to the residence under investigation in Madrid.

