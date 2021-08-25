Catch up with recent news in brief from across Axarquia

By
John Smith
-
0
Time for next Treasure Hunt
Time for next Treasure Hunt Credit: Motril Council

TIME to sit back and catch up with recent news in brief from across Axarquia compiled for you by Euro Weekly News.

Treasure hunt

ONCE again, the Motril Real Club Náutico in collaboration with the council will be running the regular summer Treasure Hunt this coming weekend on August 28 and 29 with plenty of clues leading to the lost treasure and some great prizes for both adults and children.

Helping animals

SIX climbers from Axarquia have committed to undertake a two-day adventure within the Sierra Nevada in order to raise visibility and funds for animal shelter El Refugio de Leo which is based in Velez-Malaga but takes in animals from the entire region.

Shock discovery


TRAVELLERS who decided to use the toilets in the Torre del Mar bus station on Monday August 23 were distressed to find the body of a man and immediately called emergency services who on arrival declared that the 58-year-old was dead, possibly from a hear attack.

Cultural week

THANKS to the significant drop in cases of Covid-19 infection in the town, the Iznate Council has announced that it will now approve the anticipated cultural week events which will run until September 4 with a selection of entertainment ideal for all ages.


Beach cleaning

LARGE numbers of volunteers turned out for the II Great Beach Clean of Salobreña which saw some 500 kilos of mixed glass, plastic and other waste removed. One of the worst areas was at the mouth of the Guadalfeo where bottle parties take place.

Health Centre

THE Junta de Andalucía has confirmed that it intends to have a new health centre constructed in the area below the Plaza de España parking area in Competa. The work which is expected to cost around €420,000 and have a four-month completion date is out for tender.

