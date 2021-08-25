Buying or selling a home? Contact us today. No sale, no charge!!

Never compromise, get the best service for the best price

For a seller, Grupo Platinum Estates guarantees maximum exposure of properties, a large team of fully contracted staff, working seven days a week.

Working with local and international clients of all languages. Investing time and money on property portals, exhibitions in many different countries, local publications and radio. Selling your property in a good timeframe for the best price. NO SALE NO FEE!

Two offices on the coastline –

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Head Office: Calle Mar Rabiosa 1, San Juan de los Terreros, 04648 Pulpí, Almeria.

Vera Playa Office: Ronda de las Buganvillas 12A, 04621 Vera, Almeria.

For a buyer, be guaranteed of an honest, friendly and professional service from a team which is with you every step of the way of the buying process and beyond.

Grupo Platinum Estates also offers a full range of associated services, including property rental and management, financial and insurance, and property renovations and upgrades.

Looking to buy or sell on the Almeria, Murcia or Alicante coast? Don’t compromise on service, or timescales, choose the experts: contact Grupo Platinum Estates today. 950 466 112.

Buy or sell with Grupo Platinum in 2021 and you can win a week in the Casa Rural La Geoda of Aguilon, Almeria.

DUE TO RECORD SALES so far in 2021!

WE URGENTLY NEED YOUR HOME FOR WAITING CLIENTS,

ANY HOME, ANY AREA,

CALL US NOW TO GET YOURS SOLD….





