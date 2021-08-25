Brexit and Covid causing worst food shortages ‘ever seen’, according to Co-op boss.

At the moment British shoppers are seeing supermarket stocks hit hard by both the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Brexit. According to one supermarket boss, stock levels are at the worst that they have ever seen them.

Recently McDonald’s has experienced a milkshake shortage and Nando’s have been hit with a shortage of chicken. The chief executive of the Co-operative Group, Steve Murrells, has spoken out and said that the supermarket chain has had to reduce the number of items available in some of its ranges as their supplies have been hit due to post-Brexit rules.

Speaking to The Times, Murrells said: “The shortages are at a worse level than at any time I have seen.”

He blamed the lack of products on new rules as a result of “Brexit and issues caused by Covid”. Co-op are currently retraining staff due to the lack of lorry drivers. At the moment there are around 100,000 lorry drivers lacking across the industry, which is causing plenty of issues.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit not only supermarkets but also hotels and bars too.

