Building collapse in Peñíscola, Valencia, Spain leaves two people trapped.

A three-story building has collapsed in an urbanisation in the Castellón town of Peñíscola– Valencia, Spain. There are at least two people trapped, and possibly more, according to local police sources, who are already present at the scene.

The accident, the causes of which are unknown at the moment, occurred late this afternoon, Wednesday, August 25, in a building with about 20 apartments located in the Font Nova de Peñíscola urbanisation.

Several teams of firefighters have arrived at the scene, as well as personnel from the rescue units, the canine unit and the machinery and logistics unit.

According to municipal sources and witnesses, there was no explosion and the building is not particularly old, so for now there is no problem anyone can visibly see with the state of the structure or the foundations.

Several structural technicians from the Peñíscola City Council have travelled to the place in order to analyse the situation and see if the rest of the building is in danger of collapse.

The Guardia Civil is also helping in the rescue work by trying to find out which properties in the building were empty or inhabited in case there are any survivors trapped.

