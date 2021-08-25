AESTHETIC TREATMENTS HYALURONIC ACID OR BOTOX?

MANY people think that hyaluronic acid and Botox have exactly the same effect, but they do not.

Although both substances have the main objectives of rejuvenating the face, they are not equal. Each one has a specific composition and function.

What is this aesthetic treatment and how does it work?

Hyaluronic acid is found naturally and permanent on the skin, and is the substance in charge of maintaining hydrated skin. Its main function is to retain liquid, to refill the dermis from inside. But over time, this substance decreases its concentration, and wrinkles develop.

The use of creams with this substance can help, but it is much more effective if injected into the skin.

Botulinum Toxin (popularly known as ‘Botox’)

Botox is a toxin that aims to paralyse the muscles temporarily. By paralysing the facial muscles, movements that cause wrinkles are not performed, such as those found around the eyes or between the eyebrows.

The most important thing when doing the treatment and deciding which is ideal for each person, is to have all the possible information and be treated with a specialised and prestigious professional, who will advise us on the option that best suits our case.

