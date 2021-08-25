A great location and great food too!

Le Papillon of Marbella is perfectly positioned right on the beach front in Urb Marbesa (between Cabopino and the Don Carlos Hotel). It is a lovely beachside venue where you can relax to the gentle lapping of the waves whilst enjoying an excellent meal. Le Papillon is open all day, every day from 10am for breakfast, coffee, lunchtime meals, snacks, a drink, or for a special romantic evening meal where you can marvel at the stunning sunsets out over the sea.

The all weather terrace is large with panoramic views; on clear days a perfect view of Gibraltar and the Pillars of Hercules (Atlas Mountains) can be seen.

There is plenty of room to dine inside during the cooler months and the restaurant is well heated with a real log fire and plenty of gas heater lamps. There is live music every Friday night and Sunday lunchtime to complement your meal, see the advert for details of who will be performing live each week.

As well as the attentive staff, the great location and reasonable prices, the food is great too. Starters range from simple fayre such as Avocado and Prawns to great tasting and beautifully presented Rocket Salad with Grilled Goat’s Cheese and Caramelized Apple.

For main courses there is an extensive fish menu including traditional Paellas, Sea Bass baked in Rock Salt, Medallions of Monkfish in Lobster Sauce or succulent Turbot Fillet. Meat dishes include a mouth-watering Rack of Lamb, a full rack of Ribs, Chicken and Steak dishes, all served with potatoes au gratin and a selection of fresh vegetables al dente.

It is hard to choose a dessert too but there is a nice selection of home-made desserts such as Eton Mess, daily Cheesecake flavours and my favourite, Banoffee Pie!

An excellent choice of wine complements the cuisine with more than 80 wines to choose from. Top sellers include Jean Leon and Ramon Bilbao, which are reasonably priced. Le Papillon is an ideal place for any type of celebration or party too, with ‘day after the wedding’ parties becoming increasingly popular. Having the large open spaces, chill out beds and the relaxed atmosphere, it is not difficult to see why so many people choose this as their venue for such an event.

This is truly a venue for all occasions and comes highly recommended on TripAdvisor.

Book your table now on 952 834 113 or look them up on Facebook.





