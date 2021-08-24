Young girl in Valencia arrested for kicking a police officer in the testicles

A YOUNG GIRL has been arrested in Valencia after biting one police officer and then kicking another policeman in the testicles



National Police officers in Valencia have arrested a 23-year-old Spanish woman, who beat her boyfriend in the body and face, and subsequently, at the time of her arrest, bit a policeman in the forearm, and kicked another one in the testicles, meaning that she could be charged with the crimes of abuse in the family environment, and of attacking a police officer.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at around 12.30am last Sunday evening (August 22), when the 091 emergency number received a call alerting them to a fight that was taking place involving several young people, outside a nightclub in the Valencian district of Abastos.

On arrival at the location, the police discovered that a young woman had argued with her partner inside the club, and that when they went outside and went to her car, she had hit him several times in the body and face, at which point, the cops arrested the young woman as the perpetrator of a crime of domestic abuse.

As they tried to arrest her she reportedly put up a lot of resistance, during which she allegedly bit one of the cops on his forearm, and kicked the other one in the testicles, with both officers needing medical attention after the incident, and after her arrest it was revealed that she had a previous police criminal record, and was placed before the courts, as reported by larazon.es

