Young girl in Valencia arrested for kicking a police officer in the testicles

By
Chris King
-
0
Young girl in Valencia arrested for kicking a police officer in the testicles
Young girl in Valencia arrested for kicking a police officer in the testicles. image: policia nacional

A YOUNG GIRL has been arrested in Valencia after biting one police officer and then kicking another policeman in the testicles

National Police officers in Valencia have arrested a 23-year-old Spanish woman, who beat her boyfriend in the body and face, and subsequently, at the time of her arrest, bit a policeman in the forearm, and kicked another one in the testicles, meaning that she could be charged with the crimes of abuse in the family environment, and of attacking a police officer.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at around 12.30am last Sunday evening (August 22), when the 091 emergency number received a call alerting them to a fight that was taking place involving several young people, outside a nightclub in the Valencian district of Abastos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

On arrival at the location, the police discovered that a young woman had argued with her partner inside the club, and that when they went outside and went to her car, she had hit him several times in the body and face, at which point, the cops arrested the young woman as the perpetrator of a crime of domestic abuse.
As they tried to arrest her she reportedly put up a lot of resistance, during which she allegedly bit one of the cops on his forearm, and kicked the other one in the testicles, with both officers needing medical attention after the incident, and after her arrest it was revealed that she had a previous police criminal record, and was placed before the courts, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.




Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here