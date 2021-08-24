Young girl in Valencia arrested for kicking a police officer in the testicles

A YOUNG GIRL has been arrested in Valencia after biting one police officer and then kicking another policeman in the testicles
National Police officers in Valencia have arrested a 23-year-old Spanish woman, who beat her boyfriend in the body and face, and subsequently, at the time of her arrest, bit a policeman in the forearm, and kicked another one in the testicles, meaning that she could be charged with the crimes of abuse in the family environment, and of attacking a police officer.
According to a police statement, the incident occurred at around 12.30am last Sunday evening (August 22), when the 091 emergency number received a call alerting them to a fight that was taking place involving several young people, outside a nightclub in the Valencian district of Abastos.
