Yellow weather warning issued for storms and high winds in Spain’s Andalucia

A yellow weather warning has been issued for storms and high winds for four regions of Spain’s Andalucia.

A yellow warning for storms and strong gusts of wind has been issued by the Spanish meteorological office AEMET for today, Tuesday, August 24.

The four regions that should expect the bad weather are: North of Córdoba, Jaén, Granada and Almería. The forcecast is that rain and strong winds will start from 12 noon to 10 p.m. in the Sierra and Pedroches (Córdoba), Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura (Jaén); Guadix and Baza (Granada) and in the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez (Almería).

In addition, as forecast by AEMET, there will be a number of hazy cloud formations reaching the peninsula, which will be more noticeable in the southern half, by the coast, where air quality will worsen and will cause some of the showers to appear muddy.

Temperatures are expected to drop, especially in the centre and south of the peninsula, although they will still exceed 36ºC in southern Galicia and in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

At night, as a result of the abundant cloudiness, the heat will not drop too low and will actually continue to remain high over this time, especially in Extremadura and Andalucia, wherein some points temperatures will not drop below 22ºC.


