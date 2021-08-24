William and Catherine wish ParalympicsGB athletes success in Tokyo Games.

The ParalympicsGB team are set to take part in 19 of the 22 Paralympic sports as they get ready to compete. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished the 227 athletes that make up the GB team the best of luck for the games.

On Tuesday the Olympic opening ceremony held at the Olympic Stadium will see the GB team led in by Swimmer Ellie Simmonds and archer John Stubbs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Prince William and Catherine took to social media using the @KensingtonRoyal account and said: “ThisWishing @ParalympicsGB and all the athletes from around the world the best of luck in this year’s #Paralympics.

“We can’t wait to see the talent and skill displayed over the next two weeks #ImpossibleToIgnore.”

They are not the only Royals to wish the GB athletes good luck as the Earl of Wessex has recorded a video message. He is the patron of ParalympicsGB and said: “We want you to go out there and achieve your best, make us proud, and inspire the next generation of athletes with a disability.

“And whatever happens, I hope you have a brilliant experience in Japan.”

In other royal news, Prince Harry is set to ‘drop nuclear bomb’ on relationship with the Royal Family, according to Royal expert.

Harry’s memoir is set to be released by Penguin Random House in 2022 and is expected to offer readers an “intimate and heartfelt recollection” on the life of the Duke of Sussex. But, according to a Royal commentator the memoir will “drop a nuclear bomb” on what is left of his relationship with the Royal family.

According to reports Prince Harry has nearly completed the final draft of the memoir and has worked with Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer. Moehringer is a ghost writer and has worked with Andre Agassi previously.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





