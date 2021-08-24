What Is The Schengen Visa? Do I Need It To Visit Spain

The Schengen Visa is valid for the Schengen zone, and it allows you to visit Spain and many other countries that fall under it for ninety days. However, if Spain is your primary destination, you have to apply for a visa at a Spanish consulate or embassy in your city. If you are looking to visit Spain on a Schengen visa, you are in the right place.

Here is everything you need to know about the Schengen Visa and how to obtain it for Spain.

Visiting Spain With The Schengen Visa

Anyone who is not a member of the European Union (EU) will need to obtain a Schengen Visa to enter the zone. It will allow you to visit Spain for ninety days while moving across various areas in the Schengen zone. Keep in mind that you can’t apply for the Schengen Visa online.

You will have to visit a Spanish consulate or embassy in your country. All the consulates and embassies of the places that fall under the Schengen zone accept the visa applications. However, you should apply at the diplomatic office of your primary destination, i.e. Spain.

Documents Required For A Spain Schengen Tourist Visa

Here are all the documents you need to apply for a Schengen Tourist Visa successfully:

Visa form and application

Valid passport (should be valid for three months from your arrival date with two blank pages)

Two passport photos

Evidence of accommodation

Travel itinerary (should have flight dates, numbers, and entry and exit points within the Schengen zone)

Evidence of sufficient funds

Health control form

Proof of employment status

While these are the most important documents you need, your embassy or consulate will also let you know what else you need to submit to process your visa application successfully. Once all the documents are in order, you can submit them and receive your visa in no time.

What Else Can You Do With The Schengen Visa?

The most exciting part about a Schengen Visa is that you don’t have to stay in Spain the entire time. You can move from one zone to another and visit all other Schengen member nations without any issue. You don’t have to get a separate visa for each zone, as it will allow you to roam freely inside the Schengen area.

However, you need to be clear about your entry and exit point while applying for the visa and enter and leave from there. It is best that if you are entering Spain, you should leave from there too instead of another country. After all, the Spanish embassy or consulate will be the one providing you with the visa.

Make Sure To Get The Health Control Form (HCF) For Spain

Because of the pandemic that hit the world last year, the travelling landscape has changed for everyone. That is why you need the Spain health form to enter the country. It allows the Spanish government to understand who is in the country, how to contact them, and where they came from.

Thanks to the HCF, the Spanish government can limit exposure to the COVID-19 virus and other illnesses. Another important function of this form is to let travellers know if they have been exposed to the virus in Spain. The form is straightforward as it does not ask for too many details.

Once you have filled and submitted the HCF, you will receive a QR code. When you enter Spain, you will have to show this QR code to be allowed to enter. The form can easily be filled and submitted online without any hassle.

Additional Information About The HCF

Keep in mind that all travellers need to show the Spain travel health form to enter Spain. If you don’t have this, officials will not let you enter the country. You can either print out this QR code, or you can show it on your smartphone.

Besides that, some travellers might also need to show additional health information to gain entry. For example, if you are a vaccinated individual, you need to prove this to the authorities. If you have not been vaccinated yet, you will have to prove a negative PCR test taken within three days of your flight departure to the authorities.

Another thing to keep in mind is that if you are not vaccinated, you will not be allowed to enter Spain unless your reason for travelling is essential. On the other hand, Indian travellers, regardless of their vaccination status, will need to quarantine for ten days after arriving in Spain. All these are important details you need to remember when applying for Spanish Schengen Visa.

When Should You Fill The HCF?

You don’t need to fill the HCF when you are applying for the Schengen Visa through your embassy or consulate. You can only fill the HCF at least forty-eight hours before your flight. That is because Spanish authorities need to know about your health status before you arrive in Spain.

It allows the Spanish government to ensure the health of their citizens and the travellers coming into the country. If they allowed the HCF to be filled with the visa application, it would be an inaccurate description of the individual’s health. Everyone needs to have their individual HCF.

If you are travelling with babies or infants, even they will need their individual HCF, which you need to show to the authorities. The HCF rules apply to everyone travelling to Spain.

Final Words

That was your complete guide on the Schengen Visa and how you can obtain it to visit Spain. It is best to be updated with current conditions before you decide to visit because of the unpredictability of the pandemic. Once you contact the Spanish consulate or embassy in your country, they will guide you best on what needs to be done.

After obtaining the visa, you can visit Spain and other Schengen countries to make the most of your holiday. Don’t forget to fill the HCF, and you will have a smooth experience.





