Two arrested for skippering a boat that spent two days adrift

Two arrested for skippering a boat that ran out of fuel at sea and spent two days adrift, with 14 people on board.

All the 14 immigrants on board the boat had paid a staggering 5000 euros to make the perilous journey over from Algeria to the Spanish coast. Officers from the National Police in Almeria have now arrested two men and charged them with a crime against the rights of foreign citizens. The two men of Algerian origin has skippered the boat which had 14 other people aboard. The occupants of the boat had to be rescued by the Maritime Rescue Service of Almeria.

The rescue mission took place last week after the boat which was only six metres long by two metres wide experienced difficulties. After all the rescued people were checked out to ensure that they were healthy, National police officers began the necessary proceedings following the Law on Foreigners for illegal immigrants arriving by boat.

The police officers also began an enquiry to track down any other members of the organised network that had been trafficking the people into Spain.

As reported Almeria 24, “The investigations carried out allowed the agents to establish that a few days before the crossing, the criminal organisation began to contact different people in Algeria, offering maritime transport to Spain in exchange for some 5,000 euros per traveller.”

The boat only had an 80 horsepower engine and during the crossing it ran out of fuel. The boat was adrift for two days before it was spotted by a merchant vessel. The merchant vessel then called for help.

