Trouble for tourists as NHS Covid pass still not recognised in some EU countries. Popular tourist destinations such as Spain and France though have been accepting the NHS app.

Some British tourists are experiencing difficulties trying to prove that they have been vaccinated as they travel throughout Europe. This is due to a delay in the NHS Covid pass being linked to the EU system. According to reports this is due to the fact that there were gaps in the application filed by the British government to Brussels.

Once the systems are linked together it will mean that automatic recognition is assured across the 27 member states. This would aid both international travel and allow travellers to easily access establishments that require proof of vaccination.

The application to link up with the EU’s digital certificate system was made by the UK government in late July, but this has not yet been approved. According to Guardian additional information is needed first.

So far the NHS app is being accepted across at least 19 EU countries and this includes both Spain and France.

Travellers heading to Italy have reported problems when they have attempted to enter restaurants and bars where proof of vaccination is needed, and they tried to use the NHS Covid pass.

A spokesperson for the UK government said: “We have applied to link into the EU’s digital Covid certificate (DCC) scheme. We expect the EU’s technical assessment of our DCC application to take a few weeks, as was the case with Switzerland and other states.

“We have had good technical exchanges with the EU commission concerning our application. While the application is considered, member states are still able to decide individually to accept UK Covid certificates.”

