Smallest restaurant in the world is in Galicia

The world’s smallest restaurant has only one table and is in the Galician municipality of Pontevedra



The restaurant Maruja Limon, located in the small town of Baiona, in the province of Pontevedra, only opens three days a week, but it has a one-star Michelin chef, Rafa Centeno, who will sign your menu when you dine at the one solitary table that this restaurant has, which is known as the smallest restaurant in the world.

Maruja Limon will feature in the Barbeira Season Fest, a music festival that also aspires to become an important gastronomic component for tourism in the area, as well as on the famous Camino de Santiago, as Chef Centeno explained to Efe, “They are going to find, first, Galician product, and that we are going to link it with what we can find on the Camino de Santiago. It will be a small tour of Galician gastronomy linked to the Camino”.

This top chef will present five different dishes, of scallop, razor, bonito, tomato, and some pork, as well as a dessert, a perfect sample of what the visitor can find in Galicia if he decides to make a pilgrimage to Santiago, “I perceive that we will have more and more tourists, and that they are more and more interested in knowing our gastronomy and our products. I believe that gastronomy is the number one attraction in Galicia”, said Centeno.

Since getting to sit at that one single table will not be available to everyone, the dishes will have a ‘take-away’ version, so that they can be enjoyed not only by the festival public but also by any citizen or visitor who is in the area, or almost, as Centero explained, “I estimate that there will be a limitation, because making an itinerant, ephemeral restaurant does not have enough capacity for so many dishes”.

As a safeguard, the organisers of the event have reached an agreement with Glovo, so that people from Baiona and the area who want to enjoy food from the ‘smallest restaurant in the world’ can order it from home, but, at the restaurant, there will be tastings for small groups at a cost of €18 per person, and anyone who is interested can reserve a place, attending the festival or not.

“It is a very cool initiative”, explains Centeno, “we are going to make a very small restaurant, very small, in a magical setting, close to the sea”, and can be found at: Rua Montero Rios 4, 36201 Vigo, Spain, as reported by 20minutos.es.

