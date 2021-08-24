Seprona officers are investigating a Sevilla woman for animal abuse

A WOMAN in the Sevillian municipality of Lebrija is under investigation by Guardia Civil Seprona officers over the poor conditions in which she kept her horse

According to a press release from the Guardia Civil, officers from their Nature Protection Patrol unit – Seprona – from Lebrija, in the province of Sevilla, are investigating the owner of a horse for the crime of animal abuse.

Their investigation was launched on August 10 when they learned of the existence of a horse reported to be living “in poor condition”, on a plot on an urbanisation called Cuzco I, in Los Palacios y Villafranca, where, upon inspecting the place in question, the officers discovered a mestizo equine, lying on the ground, “physically unable to stand up, in a very unhygienic state – sanitary as a pitiful physical”.

A veterinarian was contacted and asked to attend the place “urgently” to assist the equine as the officers feared for his physical integrity, “aggravated by high temperatures”, and on arrival, the vet administered “fluid therapy with serum and analgesics” to the animal, and managed to stabilise it.

After being contacted by Seprona, Foundation Horses in Danger Spain, carried out the rescue of the equine, and transferred it to its facilities, where it can receive the necessary veterinary treatment and proper care, while the Guardia Civil has sent the police proceedings to the Sevilla Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

