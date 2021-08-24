Self-employed young people only represent 6.2% in Spain

Self-employed young people under the age of 30, only represent 6.2% of self-employed people in Spain.

The number of self-employed people in Spain who are under the age of 30 accounts for only 6.2 per cent of self-employed people. The number has risen slightly from last year and has grown by 0.8 per cent. The number of young people employed as salaried employees is significantly higher and comes in at 15.9 per cent.

The Union of Associations of Self-Employed Workers and Entrepreneurs (UATAE) and the Union of Associations of Young Self-Employed Workers and Entrepreneurs (UJAE) have called for improvements for self-employed people and particularly for young people on International Youth Day.

They believe that it is necessary to “reverse the situation of precariousness and lack of protection that is consolidated in the group as a whole and which has been aggravated in those under thirty years of age”.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Spain young people have been hit particularly hard. Economic activity has suffered too during the pandemic and this has hit young people too.

According to the UJAE, last quarter’s data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) shows that self-employment “has not yet consolidated itself as an alternative to salaried employment”.

A gender gap can also be seen with the self-employed in the under 30 age group, and men make up over 60 per cent of self-employed workers.

As reported Cinco Dias, “To improve the situation, the organisations propose the improvement of social benefits, the creation of schemes that encourage the accompaniment of young people and that young people should have easy access to financing.”

