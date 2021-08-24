THE SALES in Spain of electric cars and plug-in hybrids increased by 14 per cent during the month of July



According to the latest report published by the Spanish Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Trucks (Anfac), registrations of electrified, hybrid, and gas vehicles have increased by 14 per cent in July, compared to the same month of 2020, with a total of 28,364 units registered as sold, of which 27,454 were passenger cars.

Specifically, sales of purely electric vehicles increased by 21.2 per cent, compared to the same month in 2020, with 2,002 units registered in July, while sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles, compared to the same period in 2020, grew by 68.5 per cent, reaching a total of 4,041 registered units.

As far as annual sales are concerned, these alternative vehicles doubled their sales, reaching a total of 177,379 units sold, with sales of passenger cars increasing by an incredible 100 per cent in the first seven months of 2021, climbing to 169,330 units registered, and it is noteworthy that this increase in electric car sales accounts for 28.5 per cent of the total Spanish car market.

Electrified vehicles already account for 6 per cent of sales until July, with electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids accounting for 2 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, of registered sales.

As Jose Lopez-Tafall, the general director of Anfac says, “Plug-in hybrid passenger cars continue to consolidate as the most accessible entry for the user to electrification. For the next few months, we trust that the implementation of the regional Moves III plans, which is already taking place, further increases the rate of registration of electrified vehicles”.

The Kia e-Niro was the best-selling electric car in July 2021 in Spain after registering a total of 161 units, while the SUV Peugeot 3008 was the most sold plug-in hybrid car, with a total of 381 units registered, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

