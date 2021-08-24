Ryanair to cease flying to and from Northern Ireland. At the moment Ryanair operates from both Belfast City Airport and Belfast International Airport.

According to Belfast International Airport, Ryanair have informed them that from the end of October they plan to withdraw operations from the airport. The seasonal routes which run from Belfast City airport are set to end at the end of summer. This means that if nothing changes, by autumn this year Ryanair will have no services running either to or from Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: “It is disappointing that Ryanair has now decided to withdraw operations from the entire Northern Ireland market at the end of October, having variously had a presence in all three local airports in recent years,”

“It has been a difficult period for aviation and a time when consumers need some stability and faith in the Northern Ireland air transport network.”

At moment routes by Ryanair in Northern Ireland are popular and include Alicante, Barcelona/Girona, Gdansk, Krakow, London Stansted, Malaga, Malta, Manchester, Milan/Bergamo and Warsaw, as reported RTE.ie.

The airport spokesman added: “As we have been anticipating such a move, we have been engaging with our existing and other new airlines to provide continuity on the routes to be vacated by Ryanair, and to help sustain employment in the aviation industry at a local level in Northern Ireland,”

“To this end we hope to be able to make announcements regarding fresh route development in the near future.”

