Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died aged 80.

CHARLIE WATTS, drummer with the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones has died aged 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer with one of the world’s greatest-ever rock bands, the legendary Rolling Stones, has died today, Tuesday, August 24, aged 80, as confirmed by Bernard Doherty, his London publicist, as he wrote in a statement: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts”.

Mr Doherty continued, “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends is respected at this difficult time”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Charlie had recently undergone emergency heart surgery in London, leading to his having to pull out of the band’s ‘No Filter’ tour of the US, which was due to start next month, taking in 13 dates across the country, after his doctor’s said he was not well enough to join the tour, saying he needed “rest and recuperation”.

At the time of pulling out of the tour, the man widely regarded as one of rock’s greatest drummers ever, jokes, “For once, my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while”.

Adding, “After all the disappointment with delays to the tour caused by Covid, I really don’t want the many Stones fans in the States who have been holding tickets to have another postponement or cancellation”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





