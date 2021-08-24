Relish Portugal and Portugal Living collaborate

Relish Portugal and Portugal Living Magazine have agreed to collaborate to reach more people inside and out of Portugal, residents, newcomers, and those planning to relocate, with in-depth, full-colour features, photos, and artwork.

Relish Portugal is an award-winning, online, quarterly, free with subscription English language food and culture magazine; Portugal Living is also a free online quarterly, a wide-ranging “lifestyle” magazine focused on people and places throughout Portugal, beyond the “usual suspects” written about in Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve.

“The world of food in Portugal is remarkable,” said Relish Portugal publisher Evanne Schmarder.

“After arriving in this gorgeous country, we found ourselves surrounded by an abundance of delicious options – from traditional dishes to newfangled food producers. What we didn’t find, however, was an English-language, food-focused publication to help us navigate our daily food lives. So we started one,” she added.

Bruce Joffe, publisher and creative director of Portugal Living, said, “The growing number of English-speaking residents, newcomers, and people planning to relocate in Portugal requires more substantial and stylistic coverage than what’s been available. With a team of award-winning writers, Portugal Living Magazine is of more general interest – layering engaging features, need-to-know departments, personalized columns, commentary, a plethora of photos, and original art.”

