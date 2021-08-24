Reader concerns over who should take Afghan refugees

The Euro Weekly News asked readers in its Sunday Debate whether EU countries should take in Afghan refugees and if not, who they thought should take responsibility for them.

Hundreds of readers got involved in this controversial issue to let us know what they thought of where Afghan refugees should go.

In total, 54.5 per cent of readers said the EU should not take in refugees from Afghanistan, while 45.5 per cent said Europe should home them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Several of those who did think the EU should take the refugees said other countries should instead offer them a place, with the Middle East, Spain, and the rest of the world suggested.

Many readers also expressed concerns over the conditions for women and other groups under the Taliban in the Afghanistan, however, and said that the countries involved in the conflict there, including the UK, should take in refugees.

Officers from Spain’s National Police force are now set to remain in Afghanistan where they will continue their security and protection functions

There are currently 17National Police officers deployed in Afghanistan, and they will remain on active duty in the country, where they will continue to carry out their regular protection and security functions, and will eventually return to Spain at a time when it is deemed appropriate.

The officers are members of the Special Operations Group (GEO), and the Police Intervention Units (UIP), with police sources reporting that among the missions that these officers carry out, it includes the protection of the ambassador and the diplomatic delegation, and they are in charge of the collection, support, assistance and transfer to the plane of the Afghans who are being evacuated to Europe.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





