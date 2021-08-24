Private US investors are paying for flights to evacuate Afghans and their families

A group of six wealthy Americans is funding flights flown by ex-special forces operatives to evacuate large numbers of Afghans and their families from Kabul



Ark Salus, is a military veterans charity in Alabama, run by director Peter Quinn, a former helicopter pilot, and military intelligence officer, who served five tours in Afghanistan, and with the funding of six anonymous wealthy American benefactors, Mr Quinn has set up his own private operation to rescue Afghan citizens and their families from Kabul.

His objective is to extract up to 5,600 Afghan soldiers, and police officers, in the next eight days, who are currently in hiding, along with their families, using aircraft manned by ex-special forces operatives, in an operation that is being dubbed, ‘Wings of Eagles’, after the mysterious donations totalling $500,000 (£365,000 or €426,000) came pouring in.

Mr Quinn told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday, Monday, August 23, about his rescue operation, “We have a moral obligation to our fellow Afghan warriors to safeguard them, their wives and children, and rescue them from Kabul, just as they have brought us home to our families”.

Adding, “We’re constantly flying aircraft. We’re going to be doing as many as we can, as long as we can, until the US government pulls out of Kabul. That’s 700 Afghans a day for the next eight days. We have six private investors who are fed up with what is happening in Afghanistan. We are not waiting for permission, we are taking action”.

He is being assisted in this incredible plan by a selection of former operatives who actually helped to train some of the Afghan commando anti-terrorism units who they now hope to extract to safety, before the August 31 deadline, in a mission that is not going to be charging any of the evacuees for their flight to safety.

Members of the Afghan military are hiding out and staying in contact by communicating from safe houses said Mr Quinn, ‘They’ve shed their uniforms. They are in hiding, and waiting to know when to get to the airport”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

