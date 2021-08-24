Popular expat escape Mauritius to ease restrictions on fully-jabbed visitors

Ron Howells
Popular expat escape Mauritius to ease restrictions on fully-jabbed visitors.

Popular expat escape Mauritius announces an easing of restrictions on fully-jabbed visitors from September.

The government in Mauritius has said it will halve the time that fully vaccinated visitors must spend in “resort bubble” hotels from September 1 this year.

Previously, double-jabbed travellers had to remain in the “resort bubbles” for two weeks but from next Wednesday they will be allowed to freely move around the country after just one week.

At the moment, about 56% of people in the Indian Ocean island nation are fully protected against Covid-19, having received their full treatment regime.

Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) director, Arvind Bundhun, called the move to cut time spent in hotels “a major leap” as the country prepares to lift all restrictions on vaccinated travellers from October 1.

Visitors who arrive from October 1 and present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure will be able to “explore the island freely from the moment they arrive”, Bundhun added.


Non-vaccinated visitors must complete a 14-day quarantine period in the designated hotels and visitors will have to stay in their room- meals will be delivered to them.

Mauritius is on the UK’s amber-list and therefore fully vaccinated passengers returning to the country must take a Covid-19 test on or before day two after they arrive home.

