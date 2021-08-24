Vattenfall, a European energy company, now delivers 100 percent fossil free hydro power to Orthex’s factories in Sweden and Finland.

Last year, Vattenfall and Orthex Corporation, a leading Nordic producer of household products, signed an electricity supply agreement of 100 percent electricity from hydro power labelled EPD – Environmental Product Declaration – to the factory in Lohja, Finland. As of 2021 Vattenfall also delivers 100 percent electricity from hydro power labelled EPD to Orthex’s factories in Gnosjo and Tingsryd in Sweden. The total yearly volume in the Nordics is approx.16 500 MWh.

“Vattenfall has a clear strategy of enabling a fossil-free living in one generation and support our customers to reach their climate goals. Energy plays a central role looking at the life-cycle assessment (LCA) of products. By supporting Orthex to reach their high environmental ambitions shows that our product is important in the energy transition and our work is valued by the industry,” said Magnus Westberg, Head of Production Clients at Vattenfall Business Sales Nordics.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“In all decisions we take, we look at the environmental impact. Global warming is one of the biggest environmental problems. We want to do what we can to reduce emissions in our own business and I believe this gives us a competitive advantage. Vattenfall is a reliable partner and in Finland we have worked together since 2017. It is a natural step for us to change our whole electricity delivery in the Nordics to fossil free hydro power. This supports our goal to be carbon neutral in production by 2030,” added Alexander Rosenlew, CEO at Orthex Corporation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.





