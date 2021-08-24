No large municipality in Andalucia exceeds the 1,000 rate for the first time since the curfew was proposed

No large municipality in Andalucia exceeds the 1,000 incidence rate for the first time since the curfew was proposed months ago.

There has been no Andalucian municipality with more than 5,000 inhabitants up until Monday, August 23, that has exceeded the rate of 1,000 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days set by the Board as a criterion to decree perimeter closure and curfew with judicial endorsement, two days after Provincial public health alert committees meet to review current restrictions by municipalities and for the first time since such limitation was proposed.

The Junta de Andalucía, on July 20, had proposed the limitation of mobility at night between 2:00 and 7:00 in those municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants presenting a cumulative incidence at 14 days of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the latest data updated by the Ministry of Health and Families, reported by The Sur, there are 28 municipalities that exceeded the rate of 1,000 cases in 14 days, of which none have more than 5,000 inhabitants.

This is not a conclusive list, but from last Wednesday to this Monday, the municipalities of Gualchos (Granada) have ceased to be above 1,000 cases, which has gone from 1,734.1 to 269.7; Mengíbar (Jaén), which has gone from 1,460.4 to 800.2; Bailén (Jaén), which has gone from 1,139.7 to 843.4; Villanueva del Arzobispo (Jaén), which has gone from 1.75.1 to 619, and Villaverde del Río (Seville), which has gone from 1.032.9 to 752.4.

Also. from last Wednesday to Monday, the municipalities of Bacares (Almería), Villanueva del Rey, Fonelas, Agrón and Játar (Córdoba) have ceased to be above 1,000 points of accumulated incidence rate; Los Marines, La Nava, Escacena del Campo and Villarrasa (Huelva), and Santiago de Calatrava and Cambil (Jaén).

Spain is waiting for the UK’s review of travel limitations, expected on Wednesday or Thursday this week, and at the moment is on the amber list. The hopes are that it will be moved to the green list, meaning no restrictions and tests for travellers into the country.

